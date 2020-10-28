Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FND opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,668 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,051,454 shares of company stock valued at $409,546,362 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

