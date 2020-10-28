Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortem Resources stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Fortem Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

