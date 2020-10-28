Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fortem Resources stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Fortem Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.