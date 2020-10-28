Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.71. 550,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 511,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $974.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Forterra by 26.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $385,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth $252,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.