Fortress Value Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FVAC)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,906 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,135% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

Shares of NYSE:FVAC opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

