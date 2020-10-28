Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:BEN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

