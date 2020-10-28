Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

