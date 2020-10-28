(FRC.TO) (TSE:FRC) Shares Down 6.1%

(FRC.TO) (TSE:FRC) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.66. Approximately 615,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 460,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

(FRC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FRC)

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

