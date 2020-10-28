Freddie Mac (FMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Shares of FMCC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.24. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

