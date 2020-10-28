Freddie Mac (FMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%.
Shares of FMCC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.24. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.
Freddie Mac Company Profile
Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.
