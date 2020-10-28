freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.60

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRTAF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of freenet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

