Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €60.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been given a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

FRE opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.