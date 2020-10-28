Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $117.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.22 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

