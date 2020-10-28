FTI Consulting (FCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCN opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

