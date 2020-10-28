(FTP.TO) (TSE:FTP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of (FTP.TO) (TSE:FTP) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.36. Approximately 5,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

(FTP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTP)

Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.

