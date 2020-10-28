Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

