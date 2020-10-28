Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Down 11.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)’s share price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 594,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 450,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

