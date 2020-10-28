FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Avery Dennison Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

AVY stock opened at $138.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $145.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

