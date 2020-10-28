FY2020 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.