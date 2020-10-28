FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Danaher Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $239.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $240.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

