FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

