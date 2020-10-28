FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AT&T Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE T opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.