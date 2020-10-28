FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Issued By B. Riley

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.