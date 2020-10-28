FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $339.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$503,025.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,150.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

