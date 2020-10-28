FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $6.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 66.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 16.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in AutoNation by 348.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.