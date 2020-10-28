FY2020 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

