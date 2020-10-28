FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $10.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,310.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,282.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,110.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

