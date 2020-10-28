FY2020 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

FirstCash stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

