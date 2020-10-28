FY2020 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Shares of GPN opened at $164.76 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average of $171.74.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

