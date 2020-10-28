FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Cut by Analyst

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTBK. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.