FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

INTC stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

