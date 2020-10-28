FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$769.29 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.75.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$61.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.