FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Raised by Piper Sandler

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBHC. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

National Bank stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $937.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of National Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

