FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Raised by Raymond James

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $7.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.52. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$583.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.38 million.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at C$43.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 387.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.11.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.