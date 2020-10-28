FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Increased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 208.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $22,308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196,175 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,265,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $1,526,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

