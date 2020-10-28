FY2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

