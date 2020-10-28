FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

SIRI stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 59,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sirius XM by 51.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

