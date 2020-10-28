FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,321 shares of company stock worth $6,460,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

