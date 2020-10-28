FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after buying an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.