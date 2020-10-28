FY2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COP stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

