FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) Raised by Analyst

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

F stock opened at C$1.61 on Monday. Fiore Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13.

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.45 million during the quarter.

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 340 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

