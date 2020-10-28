FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gentex in a report released on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.84.

GNTX opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

