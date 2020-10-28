FY2021 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Herc in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

HRI opened at $43.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Herc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Herc by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

