FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 395,714 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

