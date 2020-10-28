FY2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,923 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

