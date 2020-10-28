FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Cut by Analyst

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Kennametal stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -454.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Tinicum Inc grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 136.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kennametal by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

