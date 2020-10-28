GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GLPEY stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

