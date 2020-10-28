GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 10.3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.45. 13,359,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 6,034,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GME. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $826.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. GameStop’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GameStop by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

