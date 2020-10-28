Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.70-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.86.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

