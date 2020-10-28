General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,695,000 after buying an additional 221,611 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in General Mills by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in General Mills by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 556,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.