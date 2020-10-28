Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Down 7.1%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 25,232,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,904,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 7,693.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

