Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 10.3%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 8,277,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,125,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Gevo worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.